Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

SNCY traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. 465,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172,270 shares of company stock worth $287,690,904 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

