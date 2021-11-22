Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.83 ($17.99).

Several analysts have commented on ENGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.95) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Engie stock traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €13.11 ($14.90). The company had a trading volume of 7,648,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.14 and a 200 day moving average of €12.05. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

