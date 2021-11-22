eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $3.34 million and $232.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00369666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

