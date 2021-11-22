Graviton Market Capitalization Tops $6.56 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.56 million and $13,311.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00092334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.93 or 0.07179533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,279.73 or 0.99524470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

