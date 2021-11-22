Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

