$825.45 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to post $825.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 645,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

