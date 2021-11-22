Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $17.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.71. The stock had a trading volume of 285,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,153. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.34.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

