Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Expands By 19.8%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PCTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 32,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 244.44%.

In other news, CEO David A. Neumann purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

