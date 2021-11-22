Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in October

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,277 shares of company stock valued at $724,479.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

