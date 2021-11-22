Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.94

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4369796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
