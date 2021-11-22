Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.94

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4369796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

