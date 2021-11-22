iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.65

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.65 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 4289921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after buying an additional 1,079,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after buying an additional 549,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 395,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

