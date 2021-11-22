First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCEF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.