Allen J. Miles III Acquires 1,934 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) EVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 1,934 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $18,701.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of WNEB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,707. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
