Allen J. Miles III Acquires 1,934 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) EVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 1,934 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $18,701.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,707. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

