Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher Buys 10,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 395,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

