Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher Buys 10,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 395,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
