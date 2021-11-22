Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone Sells 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Independent Bank stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.04. 296,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,539. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.