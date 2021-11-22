$0.43 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,561,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 3.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

