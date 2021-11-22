Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $72.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.58 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 109,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $937.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $36.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

