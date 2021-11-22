YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $704.25

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. YF Link has a market cap of $36.27 million and approximately $690,990.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.25 or 0.01250863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00227896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00086097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

