Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 544,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,653. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

