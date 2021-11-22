Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,578 shares of company stock valued at $729,391. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

EQBK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $584.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

