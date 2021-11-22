Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.78. 2,105,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.96. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.56 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

