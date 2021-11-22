Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Short Interest Update

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inovalon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 109,247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.01. 121,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,672. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

