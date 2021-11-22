Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $652,400.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $374,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $394,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $409,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,588. The stock has a market cap of $882.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

