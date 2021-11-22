Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Martin Javier San Sells 19,500 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,722. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

