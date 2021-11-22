Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Sells 3,539 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kathleen Fraher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $24.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average is $123.24. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.