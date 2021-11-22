nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 132,416 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 121.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 304.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119,314 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,133,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

