Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0054 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.72 million and $95,589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00070139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00073422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00092939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.14 or 0.07208549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,156.57 or 1.00196321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.