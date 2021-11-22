X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $114,755.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003948 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

