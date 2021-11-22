Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) versus Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Head to Head Comparison

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.66 $8.94 million $4.10 10.49 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 4.96 $36.99 million $1.37 13.10

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sound Financial Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.08%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 36.01% 9.23% 1.26%

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.