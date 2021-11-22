Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

EMN stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

