Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post sales of $12.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $49.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 496,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

