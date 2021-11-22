Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

SWK stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.64. 92,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,657,000 after buying an additional 654,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

