Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SCM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. 839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,934. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.