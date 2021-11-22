PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Up 21.7% in October

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 829,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.