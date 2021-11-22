Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1067 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

MARPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.