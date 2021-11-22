-$0.50 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.57). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $7.24. 35,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

