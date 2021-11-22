Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $123.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $120.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $448.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 37,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

