Insights Network Price Tops $0.0306 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.03 million and $3,377.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,314,523 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

