Analysts Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT at $15.42

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
RWAY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 20,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,852. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.