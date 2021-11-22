Analysts Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT at $15.42

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

RWAY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 20,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,852. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.