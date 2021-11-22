WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 421,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 64,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.91 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

