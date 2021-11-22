Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 25.1% in October

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:PIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. 3,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

