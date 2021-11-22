Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 25.1% in October

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:PIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. 3,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $4.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
