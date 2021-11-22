iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.21. 33,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,361. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.92. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

