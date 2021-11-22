Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of TEX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Terex by 463.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at about $48,781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

