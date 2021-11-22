CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHKGF stock remained flat at $$5.69 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.