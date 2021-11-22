CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CHKGF stock remained flat at $$5.69 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.
CK Asset Company Profile
