Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Decreases By 18.5%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 342,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,249. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
