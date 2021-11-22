International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,153. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 266.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 82,179 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.