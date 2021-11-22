Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. NeoGames posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.77. 8,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $896.78 million and a PE ratio of 94.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its stake in NeoGames by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

