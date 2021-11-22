Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGS stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.65. 6,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,376. The stock has a market cap of $700.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.