Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

ADC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,468. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

