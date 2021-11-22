$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report sales of $60.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.96 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $368.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $513.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.19 million, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $662.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 25.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 14,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.